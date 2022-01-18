In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, up about 5.1% and shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Elbit Systems, trading higher by about 1.6% and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, trading higher by about 0.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Defense Stocks

