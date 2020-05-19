Tuesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Gannett, up about 22.6% and shares of Meredith up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Sitime, trading higher by about 12.7% and Silicon Motion Technology, trading higher by about 7.9% on Tuesday.

