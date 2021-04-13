Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 6.1% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Pure Cycle, trading up by about 5.3% and American Water Works, trading higher by about 1.3% on Tuesday.

