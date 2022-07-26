Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of McEwen Mining, up about 8.9% and shares of Electra Baterry Materials up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Covenant Logistics Group, trading higher by about 15.4% and Heartland Express, trading up by about 3.9% on Tuesday.

