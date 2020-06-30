Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Sierra Metals (SMTS), up about 12.7% and shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Himax Technologies (HIMX), trading higher by about 16% and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), trading higher by about 9.8% on Tuesday.

