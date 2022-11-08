Markets
MUX

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

November 08, 2022 — 12:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 13% and shares of Equinox Gold up about 12.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Skywater Technology, trading higher by about 33% and Solaredge Technologies, trading up by about 17.4% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MUX
EQX
SKYT
SEDG

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter