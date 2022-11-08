In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 13% and shares of Equinox Gold up about 12.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Skywater Technology, trading higher by about 33% and Solaredge Technologies, trading up by about 17.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

