Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Mag Silver, up about 6.8% and shares of Silvercorp Metals up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Target Hospitality, trading higher by about 27.9% and Bbq Holdings, trading higher by about 21.4% on Tuesday.

