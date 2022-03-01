Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 9% and shares of Iamgold up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 9.1% and North European Oil Royality Trust, trading higher by about 7.5% on Tuesday.

