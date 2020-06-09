Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 8.3% and shares of New Gold up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Polymet Mining, trading higher by about 133.6% and Northern Dynasty Minerals, trading up by about 5.2% on Tuesday.

