Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), up about 7.3% and shares of Asanko Gold (AKG) up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Rent-A-Center (RCII), trading up by about 1.5% and Conns (CONN), trading higher by about 0.9% on Tuesday.

