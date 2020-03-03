Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.4%. Leading the group were shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming, up about 15.8% and shares of Drdgold Limited up about 13.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Gold Resource, trading higher by about 13.7% and UR Energy, trading up by about 12.6% on Tuesday.

