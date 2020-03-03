Markets
MTA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.4%. Leading the group were shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming, up about 15.8% and shares of Drdgold Limited up about 13.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Gold Resource, trading higher by about 13.7% and UR Energy, trading up by about 12.6% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTA DRD GORO URG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular