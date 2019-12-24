Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 7.8% and shares of New Gold up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Hi-crush, trading higher by about 20.4% and Gold Resource, trading higher by about 6% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.