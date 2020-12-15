Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 6.2% and shares of Silvercorp Metals up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Wayfair, trading higher by about 5.9% and Sleep Number, trading up by about 5.9% on Tuesday.

