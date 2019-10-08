Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), up about 5.7% and shares of Western Copper & Gold (WRN) up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), trading up by about 7.5% and Horton (DHI), trading higher by about 2% on Tuesday.

