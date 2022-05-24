Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Electric Utilities

BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 16.2% and shares of Yamana Gold up about 3.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Korea Electric Power, trading up by about 3% and Black Hills, trading higher by about 1.2% on Tuesday.

