Markets
DRD

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of DRDRGOLD, up about 9.9% and shares of Almaden Minerals up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Turning Point Brands, trading higher by about 6.7% and Pyxus International, trading higher by about 5.6% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRD AAU TPB PYX

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular