Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of DRDRGOLD, up about 9.9% and shares of Almaden Minerals up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Turning Point Brands, trading higher by about 6.7% and Pyxus International, trading higher by about 5.6% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.