Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Alexco Resources, up about 11.2% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Audentes Therapeutics, trading higher by about 105.1% and Champions, trading up by about 15.8% on Tuesday.

