Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Anglogold Ashanti, up about 4.8% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Immunogen, trading up by about 30.4% and Immunitybio, trading up by about 20.8% on Tuesday.

