Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, up about 16.8% and shares of Alexco Resource up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are asset management shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Legg Mason, trading up by about 23.6% and Franklin Resources, trading higher by about 4.7% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

