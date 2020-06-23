Markets
CMCL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Caledonia Mining, up about 27.7% and shares of Turquoise Hill Resources up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Sundial Growers, trading up by about 5.9% and Village Farms International, trading up by about 4.8% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCL TRQ SNDL VFF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular