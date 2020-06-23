Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Caledonia Mining, up about 27.7% and shares of Turquoise Hill Resources up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Sundial Growers, trading up by about 5.9% and Village Farms International, trading up by about 4.8% on Tuesday.

