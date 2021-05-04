Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Tuesday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Domtar, up about 16.8% and shares of Louisiana-pacific up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Sealed Air, trading higher by about 7.8% and Pactiv Evergreen, trading up by about 4.2% on Tuesday.

