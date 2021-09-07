Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Sinopec Shangai Petrochemical Company (SHI), up about 12.7% and shares of PBF Energy (PBF) up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), trading higher by about 5.1% and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL), trading up by about 3.8% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.