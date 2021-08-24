Markets
GEVO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo (GEVO), up about 10.1% and shares of Aemetis (AMTX) up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), trading higher by about 6% and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), trading higher by about 5.7% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEVO AMTX CLF SID

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular