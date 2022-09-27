In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Vertex Energy, up about 11.8% and shares of PBF Energy up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Energy Fuels, trading up by about 8.8% and Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, trading up by about 8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks

