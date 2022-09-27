Markets
VTNR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Vertex Energy, up about 11.8% and shares of PBF Energy up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Energy Fuels, trading up by about 8.8% and Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, trading up by about 8% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTNRPBFUUUUNXE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular