Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 60.6% and shares of PBF Energy up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by AMC Entertainment Holdings, trading up by about 32.1% and Allied Esports Entertainment, trading higher by about 16.1% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.