Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Aemetis, up about 8.8% and shares of Gevo up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 21.1% and Blueprint Medicines, trading higher by about 14.8% on Tuesday.

