Markets
GEVO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Construction Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.9%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 21.4% and shares of Vertex Energy up about 20.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction shares, up on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led by Westport Fuel Systems, trading higher by about 59.4% and H&E Equipment Services, trading higher by about 12% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Construction Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Construction Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEVO VTNR WPRT HEES

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular