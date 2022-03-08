In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.9%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 21.4% and shares of Vertex Energy up about 20.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction shares, up on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led by Westport Fuel Systems, trading higher by about 59.4% and H&E Equipment Services, trading higher by about 12% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Construction Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.