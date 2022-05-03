In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Borr Drilling, up about 15.7% and shares of Devon Energy up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading up by about 8.7% and Golden Ocean Group, trading higher by about 7.7% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks

