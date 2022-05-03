Markets
BORR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Borr Drilling, up about 15.7% and shares of Devon Energy up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading up by about 8.7% and Golden Ocean Group, trading higher by about 7.7% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BORR DVN ZIM GOGL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular