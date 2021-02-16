Markets
TRCH

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, up about 49.6% and shares of Battalion Oil up about 15.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 23.4% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 11.7% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TRCH BATL BPT SJT

