Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, up about 42.6% and shares of MV Oil Trust Units up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 8.4% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 4.4% on Tuesday.

