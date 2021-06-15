Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, up about 42.6% and shares of MV Oil Trust Units up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 8.4% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 4.4% on Tuesday.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

