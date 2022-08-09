In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Comstock Resources, up about 9% and shares of Range Resources up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading higher by about 10.1% and Greenbrier Companies, trading higher by about 1.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Railroads

