Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Centennial Resource Development, up about 8.1% and shares of Laredo Petroleum up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Westrock, trading higher by about 4.5% and International Paper, trading higher by about 3.8% on Tuesday.

