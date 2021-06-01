Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Silverbow Resorces, up about 13.3% and shares of Contango Oil & Gas up about 12.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Vertex Energy, trading up by about 31.1% and PBF Energy, trading up by about 5.4% on Tuesday.

