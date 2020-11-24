Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of W & T Offshore, up about 15.5% and shares of Tellurian up about 15.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Gevo, trading up by about 11% and YPF, trading higher by about 9.4% on Tuesday.

