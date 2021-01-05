Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.5%. Leading the group were shares of Laredo Petroleum, up about 15.4% and shares of Precision Drilling up about 15.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by RES, trading higher by about 13.5% and Select Energy Services, trading higher by about 12.9% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.