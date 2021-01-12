Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of Amplify Energy, up about 18.7% and shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners up about 16% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Transocean, trading up by about 16.5% and RPC, trading up by about 13.8% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.