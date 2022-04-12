In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Indonesia Energy, up about 10.7% and shares of Nabors Industries up about 10.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by Ramaco Resources, trading up by about 10.9% and Peabody Energy, trading higher by about 10.1% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

