Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Kosmos Energy (KOS), up about 8.7% and shares of Pedevco Corp (PED) up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Peabody Energy (BTU), trading up by about 9.2% and Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), trading up by about 7.7% on Tuesday.

