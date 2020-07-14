Markets
NBR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals Fabrication & Products

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 8.5% and shares of Contango Oil & Gas up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Alcoa, trading up by about 7.2% and DMC Global, trading higher by about 3.9% on Tuesday.

