Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Earthstone Energy, up about 9% and shares of Precision Drilling up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are life & health insurance shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Citizens, trading higher by about 3.4% and Oscar Health, trading up by about 3.2% on Tuesday.

