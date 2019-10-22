Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), up about 9.7% and shares of Earthstone Energy (ESTE) up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Centene Corporation (CNC), trading up by about 7.2% and Livongo Health (LVGO), trading higher by about 5.4% on Tuesday.

