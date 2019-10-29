Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Talos Energy (TALO), up about 17.2% and shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX) up about 15.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Wins Finance Holdings (WINS), trading up by about 45% and Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC), trading higher by about 4.4% on Tuesday.

