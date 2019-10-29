Markets
TALO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Talos Energy (TALO), up about 17.2% and shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX) up about 15.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Wins Finance Holdings (WINS), trading up by about 45% and Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC), trading higher by about 4.4% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Credit Services & Lending Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TALO CNX WINS ATLC

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular