Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Tidewater, up about 6.1% and shares of Flex LNG, up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading up by about 9.5% and Camber Energy, trading higher by about 8.1% on Tuesday.

