Tuesday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Kaiser Aluminum, up about 11.4% and shares of United States Steel up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Research Frontiers, trading up by about 15.4% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading up by about 14.9% on Tuesday.

