Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 11.9% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Grupo Televisa, trading higher by about 10.4% and Entravision Communications, trading higher by about 7.5% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.