Markets
RCII

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Rent-a-center, up about 6.2% and shares of Conns up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by Stitch Fix, trading up by about 7.8% and Poshmark, trading up by about 7.1% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCII CONN SFIX POSH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular