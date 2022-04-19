In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Rent-a-center, up about 6.2% and shares of Conns up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by Stitch Fix, trading up by about 7.8% and Poshmark, trading up by about 7.1% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

