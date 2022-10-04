In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.8%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 12% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by Carnival, trading higher by about 12.6% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up by about 12.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Restaurants & Eateries

