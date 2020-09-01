Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 8.8% and shares of Conns up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by AT Home Group, trading higher by about 22.2% and Flexsteel Industries, trading higher by about 12.1% on Tuesday.

