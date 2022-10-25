Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.2%. Leading the group were shares of Weber, up about 35.2% and shares of GameStop up about 10.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 6.2% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 11.3% and Skyline Champion, trading higher by about 8.9% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

