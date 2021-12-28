Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 5.5% and shares of Weber up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Elbit Systems, trading higher by about 2.1% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading up by about 1.2% on Tuesday.

